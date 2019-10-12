Those looking for adventure in a truly memorable destination ahead of the Yuletide need not look further than the beautiful Emirati city which has everything for infants and toddlers

Dubai is home to several experiences that cater to families with young children, and a majority even offer free entry to infants below three years of age.

One of the big attractions is Olioli, an interactive children’s play museum of delights. It features eight galleries and over 40 exhibits inspired by the work of leading educators, artists and development psychologists.

Spend some quality time with little ones amidst green spaces at public parks around the city – some of the quieter and more infant-friendly parks include Al Barsha Pond Park, Al Khazzan Park and Zabeel Park.

Soft play areas across Dubai include Fun City, Cheeky Monkeys, Bay Avenue in Business Bay, as well as Le Petit Palais and Caboodle Pamper and Play at The Dubai Mall.

You can also catch a movie with little ones in special kid-friendly theatres across the city including Vox Kids, Reel Junior and Roxy Mamas.

At Dubai Parks and Resorts, over 100 incredible indoor and outdoor rides and attractions are available at Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park – all connected by Riverland Dubai, an entertainment and dining zone.

Witness the Marvel Universe, Cartoon Network, and Lost Valley come alive at IMG Worlds of Adventure, which features state-of-the-art rides and multi-sensory adventure experiences across four exciting themed zones.

Parents who wish to give their kids a fun time at any of Dubai’s waterparks can choose from the thrilling Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, the Arabian-themed Wild Wadi next to Burj Al Arab, or the beachside Laguna Waterpark located at La Mer.

For a taste of outdoor adventure, parents can try Aventura Nature Park, a one-of-a-kind rope treetop adventure destination.

To help young children connect with nature, families can also try out tree houses, wooden bridges and climbing nets at XPark Jr, which also features a sandy play area, petting zoo, and a “mud kitchen”.

Kids looking to brave colder temperatures are welcome at Ski Dubai, where they can learn how to ski, snowboard or even play with the resident penguins; and skate on the Olympic-sized Dubai Ice Rink at The Dubai Mall.

Get up close and personal with ponies and horses at Dubai City Stable, which has several kid-safe activities including pony lessons and rides.