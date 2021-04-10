Gabriel Akujobi, leader of Dublin-based Afrobeat band, Yankari, is currently in Nigeria to promote his latest single, Mago Mago.

Fondly called Uche, Akujobi, a cousin to popular music producer, Don Jazzy, explains that Mago Mago is a Nigerian phrase used to describe a person or action of deception or untrustworthy intent. “Unfortunately, as we all know, this term applies to many people in positions of power worldwide. As such, the song is a statement on the struggles faced by all of us as we move through an age of fake news and questionable leadership where both the people and planet have had enough,” he said.

Born in Nigeria, Akujobi moved to Ireland in his teens. He found comfort expressing himself in music, especially in the style of his idol, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Yankari was formed alongside his brothers, Segun and Michael Akano.