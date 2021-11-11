The acting consul general, United States Consulate, Lagos, Mr. Bill Bridgeland, has said that Duchess International Hospital has put Lagos on the world map of cities that offer excellent health care services.

The hospital has continued to attract commendations from within Nigeria and around the world, for its world class facilities and highly professional and skilled clinical and allied health personnel since it was commissioned by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo a fortnight ago.

After a visit to the health care facility in Ikeja area of Lagos, Mr. Bridgeland, summed up his impression: “This is lovely. It’s beyond my expectations, super impressive, state-of-the art facilities and dedicated, qualified personnel. This is going to put Lagos on the world map.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The acting consul general who has been in Nigeria for just 15 months said he loves Nigeria, describing the people as friendly and vibrant.

While conducting the US Acting Consul General and his team, which included Dr. Toyin Adenaike, Physician, US Consulate, Lagos on a tour of the facilities, the Chief Executive Officer of the Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta Bey explained that the purpose-built 100-bed fully ensuite hospital facility provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a range of specialist and sub-specialty areas.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Shitta Bey said that the hospital is uniquely positioned to solve the problem of access to affordable healthcare on behalf of local communities and reverse the trend of people traveling abroad for medical treatment.

“The Duchess International Hospital provides an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialties. The hospital, for example, offers the most advanced cardiac catheterization suite in Africa combined with the requisite international expertise and experience to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and ‘open heart’ surgery in accordance with global best practice”, Dr. Shitta Bey explained.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .