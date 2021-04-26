Duddenhill Foundation, a self-funded non-profit organisation, which aims to bridge the gap between undergraduates and the job market, has been officially launched in Nigeria.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammed Usman Abdul-razaq to solve and address the struggles of the average Nigerian undergraduate, the Duddenhill Foundation is structured to equip undergraduates with necessary soft skills to excel in the competitive corporate and entrepreneurship space.

Observing strict COVID-19 protocols, the guests trooped in at about 7pm, making their way to the red carpet, some of whom included Ernate Spiff (managing director, Edris Nigeria Limited), Princess Sarah Sosan (former Deputy Governorm Lagos State), Olawale Edun (former Commissioner of Finance, Lagos), Chris Oshiafi (GMD, Pan Africa Capital), Ayo Olasoju (co-founder Clane Company Nigeria, Limited), Temi Marcella Awogboro (ED, Evercare Hospital, Lekki), Adebola Williams (CEO, RED Media), Kabiru Rabiu (Group Executive Director BUA Group), Dr and Mrs Alimi Abdul-Razaq, Adolor Uwamu (Vice Chairman Valiant Energy Services West Africa Limited) and many others.

At the launch, the founder, Mohammed Usman Abdul-razaq spoke about the offerings of the foundations affiliate programs.

Firstly, DHF Next Program which will give young undergraduates a firm foot in their desired field by teaching, mentoring, and equipping them for the job market via their learning portal and Secondly, DHF Intern Programme which will help candidates get internship placements in their preferred fields to groom them and get them ready for success in their careers.