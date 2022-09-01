Upscale Fashion brand; DUDUblack has entered into a much closer partnership with Chinese manufacturers in order to grow into Africa’s leading brand in fast fashion, a goal the brand has consistently pursued since its inception.

Speaking on the partnership, DUDUblack’s founder; Emeka Nwokocha revealed that the luxury clothing line is branching out into fast fashion after the likes of fashion giant; Zara, which will start with four new collections that will go public later this year.

“When it comes to manufacturing, China is the dream destination. Therefore, this partnership is necessary to think far and ahead in order to make plans that would make Africa’s clothing and textile business environment attractive and conducive for prospective business partners in the future,” Mr. Nwokocha stated.