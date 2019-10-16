Teachers’ roles cannot be over emphasized. They believe in us when we didn’t yet believe in ourselves. Lovable and sometimes intimidating figures, they inspire us to discover our vocation, motivate and guide us along the way.

To underscore the important roles they play in every society, Dufil Prima Foods Plc,makers of Nigeria’s leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodles recently celebrated Nigerian teachers with a special edition of “Teachers Quiz Contest” to mark the 2019 World Teachers Day.

Speaking on the modalities for participation, the National Coordinator of Indomie Fan Club, Mrs. Faith Joshua said, “To participate in the quiz contest, teachers were made to register with their phone numbers, answer all questions ranging from five different sections; Science, General knowledge, Mathematics, Politics and brands related questionswithin the allotted time limit of 20 minutes. They then receiveconfirmation of winning via sms.”

She expressed satisfaction on the level of entries received, as well over 2,000 teachers participated from across the country. “This was an innovative way by a brand to celebrate teachers. The quiz gave us the avenue to further engage and interact with the ‘nation builders’ and to also appreciate their transferred values and efforts on us, as their influence extends beyond the walls of the classrooms, well into our future. And for this, they deserve to be celebrated.”

“Without Teachers, life will have no class. Teachers are trainers and the foundation of any citadel of learning through sound education which is regarded as the bedrock for the wholesome development of any society. It is one of the core values close to our heartsat Dufil Prima Foods, which we seek to promote through many of our activities.” She added.

After evaluation of responses received, the top twenty-five (25) teachers received various prizes- courtesy of Indomie.

United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO proclaimed 5th October since 1994 as World Teachers’ Day to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers. This Recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions

Adeduntan joins other global finance practitioners at Ethical Finance Conference

As part of the Bank’s financial inclusion and global thought leadership drive, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, participated in the 2019 Global Leaders Interactive panel session of the 2019 Ethical Finance Conference held on 8 to 9 October 2019 at RBS Conference Centre, 175 Glasgow Road, Gogarburn, Edinburgh. The event had in attendance over 500 leading finance practitioners from all over the world.

The Bank’s CEO with other thought leaders, policy influencers and leading finance practitioners across the world deliberated on various topical issues that would help define and shape the transition of the global financial climate to a sustainable financial system where finance delivers positive change.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, along with Sarah Breeden, Bank of England; Dame Susan Rice, Banking Standards Board; Gary Gillespie, Chief Economist, Scottish Government spoke on the topic “Financing Sustainability: Designing for A Future on Earth” in the first panel session held on 8 October 2019.

Speaking on his participation at the event, Dr. Adeduntan said; “FirstBank is committed to exploring innovative opportunities that drive financial inclusion in Nigeria whilst harnessing widespread mobile-phone coverage to create low-price banking offerings across groundbreaking distribution channels, especially for the unbanked.”

“Our participation in the 2019 Ethical Finance Conference is a platform we are honoured to be in as shared knowledge with other global thought leaders and policy influencers is pivotal to promote inclusive growth in the global financial ecosystem, whilst contributing to economic growth, development and importantly, reducing poverty,” he concluded.

Enyo marks customer service week

•Assures Customers of sustained excellent service delivery

In line with its customer-first approach to service delivery, Enyo Retail and Supply, a leader in the downstream oil and gas sector has rolled-out series of exciting and rewarding activities to further enhance customer experience during the celebration of this year’s international Customer Service Week from October 7 to 11, 2019, with the theme, “The Magic of Service”.

The theme recognizes that good service is magical. It can turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied long term customer. It can turn an occasional customer into a repeat customer. And it can turn any customer into your biggest fan and advocate.

In a statement, Enyo said the celebration of this year’s Customer Service Week promises to be memorable as it offers another opportunity to appreciate and remind customers of their continued commitment to their satisfaction. The activities lined-up by the leading downstream company include an upgrade of their loyalty programme- Enyo ThankU, with the new upgrade, they can now earn points on every Enyo product and service. In addition, Enyo retail corporatestaff will be present at all Enyo Stations welcoming and engaging customers to elicit their feedback.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week and while thanking its customers, the Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply, Abayomi Awobokun said, “The theme for this year’s Customer Service Week “Magic of Service” aptly describes the mantra of Enyo. We are committed to continually offer our customers across all product and service offerings, top notch customer experience that will stand us out, not just in the downstream oil&gas industry but in the service industry generally, as we believe service is universal. I say a very big thank you to our customers for patronizing us and we look forward to more patronage as we progress on our service experience journey’’.

He further advised customers to always share their feedback about the station’s service through its available channels of communication in order to serve them better. “We look forward to hearing from our customers as your wish is always our command and we will always endeavour to continuously exceed your expectations”.

The Customer Service Week, which started 34 years ago, is a unique period when service organizations and global agencies extol the patronage and loyalty of their esteemed customers by introducing several unique and special activities to appreciate them. It is celebrated annually during the first full week in October and has grown into a global event, in which Enyo has always been involved over the years.

P&G Nigeria partners Bank of Industry on SMEs

Leading manufacturers of trusted quality brands in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, in partnership with FMITI and the Bank of Industry (BoI), has initiated an SME Academy program to selectsmall and medium scale businesses in the country. The program, which was held on the 3rd of October 2019, in Ibadan Oyo State, is a follow-up to the agreement made with the Federal Government of Nigeria earlier in the year to leverage the Ministry of Industry Trade & Investmentand ensure the growth of and increase in capability for SMEs acrossthe country.

The goal of the SME Academy is to find sustainable solutions to unlock the efficiency and performance of these enterprises through advisory and skills development, as these are key constraints to the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

According to the Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Nigeria, Adil Farhat, he said: “The development of SMEs through capability building is a demonstration of Procter & Gamble’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s Entrepreneurship ecosystem. When we decided to impact SMEs in Nigeria with support from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, we were interested in developing an empowering model that would accommodate as many entities as possible. Our partnership with the Bank of Industry is strategic, as they have the capacity and expertise that would accelerate this vision into sustainable realities; which aligns with our goals for this program”.

Speaking on the objectives of the program, the Regional Manager (West) of the Bank of Industry (BOI), AlhajiKagara Ahmed said: “It is important for SMEs to focus on knowledge acquisition to optimize their people, physical resources, processes, and products/services in order to guarantee sustainable business profits. BOI is committed to the development of SMEs in Nigeria because we believe that a vibrant SME sector is critical to the transformation of Nigerian industrial sector.

The focus of today’s SME Academy is to effectively enhance the management systems of SMEs to ensure that their operational processes from initiation to completion is of quality and sustainable standards.”

Among its other objectives for the initiative, Procter & Gamble aims to provide practical guidance designed specifically for highly innovative SMEs with sustainable ambitions that are determined to turn strong, innovation towards total economic activity. The SME sector has become increasingly important to economies around the world, with a World Bank Study estimating their presence to be between 365-445 million in emerging markets.It is also the leading source of employment in NIgeria, amassing over 80% of the region’s workforce.