Dufil Prima, makers of Nigeria’s leading noodles, Indomie Instant Noodles recently donated cartons of the product to three orphanages in Lagos. The donations were part of activities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Donating to the orphanage homes has become a tradition to Dufil Prima as it continues to enable orphaned children to relish the superior taste of Indomie Instant Noodles.

The team paid a visit to the Nigerian Red Cross Motherless & Abandoned Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, and Love Home Orphanage.

Expressing his delight and appreciation, the Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, thanked Dufil Prima for the gesture.

“We appreciate what Dufil Prima has done in the lives of these children today by extending love to the less privileged. As parents, we know that if Indomie is missing in the home, home never really feels the same because Indomie is the preferred meal for children,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Dufil Prima, Group Corporate Communications & Events Manager, Tope Ashiwaju, said: “Valentine is a period of sharing love and giving to those who may be unable to reciprocate the gesture. To children, Indomie is not just a meal, it represents a symbol of the love their parents have for them and an incentive that spurs them to do well in many areas of their lives.