Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie noodles, have denied the allegation of lockdown of domestic workers for the past six months.

The general secretary of the Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement to the media last week, titled, “Save our Souls at DUFIL; We have not Seen our Families in 6 Months!” said the workers alleged to have been incacerated cut across domestic workers, cooks, drivers, cleaners, nannies, stewards, etc, working with the senior, largely Asian staff of the De United Foods Industries Limited (DUFIL).

But the management, in a statement at the weekend, said the allegation was false: “Dufil Prima Foods hereby categorically state that these allegations are not only false and malicious but also a deliberate attempt to embarrass and erode the goodwill and support our organisation enjoys with its numerous stakeholders.

“As a major player in the Nigerian business environment for over two decades, we have an unwavering commitment to the rights, welfare and dignity of all our employees, regardless of their role, nationality, age, or gender, and would like to dissociate ourselves from any report that suggests otherwise.”

However FIWON has insisted that the workers have been under the most inhumane lockdown since early March 2020, without being allowed to step out of the homes of their bosses, all in the name of preventing COVID-19.