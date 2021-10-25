Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, in continuation of its renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for children, has rewarded three more heroes as winners of the 2021 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA).

IIDA is a corporate social responsibility initiative from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods, the maker of Indomie Instant Noodles. The award, which began in 2008, is geared towards recognising and celebrating children below the age of 15 who have exhibited extraordinary acts of heroism in the face of danger or societal challenges. The IIDA initiative has so far benefited 42 Nigerian children who have shown exemplary character and bravery.

During this year’s award, which took place in Lagos, Master Joshua Agboola, Master Elijah Daniel Emenka and Miss Favour Sunday, won the Intellectual, Physical and Social Bravery categories of the award respectively. They went home with multi-million naira scholarships.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adhi Narto, said: “IIDA reflects the importance and belief of our company in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child, which must never be ignored, but rather, celebrated and rewarded. This is in consonance with our core values and deep-rooted belief that in every child lies the seed of greatness. A belief that the child heroes we are celebrating have reinforced once again, having pushed the limits of courage and performance to a new level.

