Steve Agbota

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, in continuation of its renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for children, has rewarded three more heroes as winners of the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA).

Each awardee went home with a cash scholarship fund of one million naira courtesy of Dufil. Additional donations came in from kindhearted individuals and corporate organisations.

With the emergence of this year’s set of winners, a total of 42 winners have now been rewarded over the 12 year lifespan of the initiative.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group West Africa, Mr. Pawan Sharma, said the initiative was established to fill the gap that exists in celebrating and rewarding the positive efforts, strong character and achievements of many young children who have exhibited various acts of courage and heroism at one time or the other within the country.

“This event is noteworthy as it is in consonance with the core values and deep rooted belief of our company and the brand (Indomie) that in every child lies what it takes to become great.”

According to Pawan, Dufil Prima Foods would always celebrate children who serve as change agents in their respective communities and beyond.

“Apart from providing these children with an enthusiastic brand, Dufil believes that children need to be empowered. And this, we are doing as a brand.”

He added that the winners indeed deserve to be celebrated for scaling the strict criteria for selection by the panel of judges who followed laid down guidelines as has been the norm since the inception of the awards.