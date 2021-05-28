Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, yesterday, confirmed that he has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even as he explained why Governor Ben Ayade left for the All progressives Congress (APC.)

In a statement, yesterday, Duke, a two-term Cross River governor between 1999 and 2007, said he reunited with the party about a year ago.

He said it was Ayade who urged him to return to the PDP, adding that it was unfortunate the governor defected from the party.

“A lot has being said about my return to the PDP. Truth is, I reunited with the party almost a year ago now.

“It is rather unfortunate that Governor Ayade who constantly egged me to rejoin the party has himself had cause to leave, a rather unfortunate decision for which I neither support nor condemn, as I am not privy to the details, except his complaints of being stifled and unappreciated by the leadership of the party and certain elements of Cross River State origin at Abuja,” he said.

He blamed developments within PDP that resulted in jettisoning the ideals and principles of justice established by the party since 1999.

‘‘However, post-2007, the party’s fortune started ebbing. An autocratic leadership style emerged, communication with its followers declined and emergence in the party was determined largely not by the party constitution or structures but by the whims of the state’s chief executive.

‘‘This is the structure Ayade inherited and has largely led us to where we are today. The very top down political style we fought against prior-1999, instead of consultation, accommodation and inclusion reared its head to the extent that founding members of the party, including former state chairmen, senators, members of the National Assembly and I, over time, opted out and this attrition has continued unabated to the extent that the governor himself has left to seek pasture elsewhere,’’ he said.

For PDP to rebuild, Duke called for a return to the principles and ideals of the founding fathers.