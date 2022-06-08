Dukia Gold and Precious Metals Refining Company Limited has completed arrangements for the trading of fully refined London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) investment grade gold bullion bars, its derivatives and related products on the floor of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE).

This development was disclosed at a virtual seminar organised by the the firm in conjunction with LCFE and Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD).

The seminar was attended by member firms of the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PENOPS), licensed commodities exchange operators, commodities brooking and trading firms and assets manager.

Minister for Mines and Steel Development (MMDS), Olamilekan Adegbite, delivered the keynote address, while Dr Oyindasola Oni, chairman of the National Pension Commission delivered the goodwill message.

Managing Director, Dukia Gold and Precious Metals Refining Company Limited, Bose Owolabi, said the seminar was one of the initiatives along with other partners conducted ahead of the introduction of the Dukia Gold Exchange Traded Certificate (DGETC).

Managing Director, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale, while welcoming participants, said the build-up to the seminar on investing in gold started as far back as 2019. He said both the LCFE and Dukia Gold had long focused on how Nigerians can invest and trade in responsibly sourced gold on a structured and regulated platform such as the LCFE. He expressed optimism that the Nigerian economy was taking off on a good note, particularly with the development of a commodity trading ecosystem.

