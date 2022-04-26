From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of the university town of Nsukka woke up on Tuesday to a disturbing sight of abounded dead body of a newborn baby allegedly dumped in the middle of the road by an unknown mother.

The newly born baby boy, who was placed in a biscuit carton by unknown persons, was dumped in the middle of Enugu-Road dual carriage road opposite a commercial bank, near Nsukka’s old motor park.

A commercial motorcyclist rider who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that the dead baby was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday by a commercial transporter driver.

According to him “I brought somebody who was going to Enugu to the motor park around 6:00 am this morning (Tuesday) when I saw some people who gathered at the middle near Nsukka old motor park looking at the newborn baby’s dead body.

“I was told the baby was discovered by a driver who had crossed to the other side of the road to help a passenger cross his luggage to his vehicle and the baby was probably dumped by somebody suspected to be the mother.

“It appeared that the baby was dumped there overnight and he might have died of cold because it rained in the evening hours of Monday and there was drizzling throughout the night.

“This discovery was a shock and a bad day too many residents, it is an unusual occurrence and that is why almost all the passers-by are laying curses on the unknown mother and her co-perpetrators,” he said.

However, when contacted, the Enugu Police Command Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident and said that the baby have been confirmed dead by the doctor, adding that an investigation has been initiated to fish out those behind the act.

“The lifeless body of the baby was moved to the hospital by police operatives and was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Police has commenced investigation to fish out the person(s) responsible for the act,” he said.