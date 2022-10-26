From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The wife of the senior pastor Dr Becky Enenche and the Dunamis Church international gospel centre (DIGC) has empowered 600 widows, youths, orphans and other less privileged as part of the activities to mark her birthday.

The church and Dr Becky Enenche also drilled a borehole at Kuyami community Gosa at Airport road in Abuja, as part of the celebration.

Mrs Becky Enenche, who addressed newsmen at the Church premises, said she derived joy giving back to the needy what God had given to her.

Mrs Enenche said, “It gives me joy, doing this on my birthdays and this makes me dance and celebrate God.

“The richest people in the world are entrepreneurs. If you can manage your resources well, you will do well.

“We want to take boys and girls out of the streets, out of armed robbery, and cyber crimes.

“Rather than learning ICT for the wrong purposes, we have taught them how to become website creators and ICT related things.”

She also encouraged the beneficiaries to leverage their newly acquired hands-on skills for the right purposes, to become established in their chosen lines of entrepreneurship.

According to her, it is more blessed to give than to receive, adding that when you give to the less privileged you are lending to God.

Paul Enenche, alongside his wife, dedicated a new branch of the Church and a borehole at Kuyami community Gosa at Airport road in Abuja, as part of the celebration.

Explaining the church’s decision to drill a borehole in the community, Mrs Enenche said the couple was moved by what they had observed in the community.

She said that whenever they went out for evangelism, they usually saw people trekking for kilometres across the expressway carrying buckets in search of water

On the 2023 general elections, she tasked Nigerians to do the right thing by voting credible candidates.

Yusuf John, a resident of the community while speaking to journalists said, “What i saw is very amazing, nice, it is what we are not expecting to see here but it’s very surprising for us and the Community will be very happy to make use of it, we thanked the Dunamis, Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche for so many things they have been doing for people and christians in the whole world seriously we are very grateful and happy to have something like this in our community, we are very grateful and pray for things like this to continue forever and for the love of God he shared amongst each other till we see and witness the coming of the Lord and we appeal to the government to do more things for the Community.”

Another resident Abigail Asad said: “This borehole donated by mummy Becky Enenche is special and different from others and as she donated it. We are very excited and we thanked God for all she has been doing for the Community, may God bless her and her husband too the more for all they have been doing for us.”

Abigail also appealed to the government to upgrade and renovate their school standard particularly the primary school “because during the rainy season, the leakage is too much and she wants the government to sink boreholes for them in the available schools around and bring some business and interventions for them.”

Also in attendance is the senior pastor of DIGC, Dr Paul Enenche.