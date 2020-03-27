Rita Okoye

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, on Wednesday, visited the Primary Health Care Centre, Lugbe, Abuja, where they donated medical equipment and preventive kits as part of the church’s contribution to the clinic and the ongoing fight against further spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, the Senior Pastor said the gesture was done to show that the church is on the same page with the government in its quest to improve the health sector and as well end the plague of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr. Enenche and his entourage were received by the Minister of FCT (State), Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, who was represented by Dr Ewot Ndaeyo, Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care.

Recall that the cleric and his entourage were at the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCTDA, on Wednesday, where they donated preventive kits and other materials to help fight against the further spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He said: “Today, we have the following items to present to the primary health care centre. They include:

8 units of hospital beds and mattresses.

2 units of height measuring sticks

1 unit examination couch

2units diagnostic sets

3 units sphygmomanometers

1standard unit Micro Haematoent centrifuge

1standard unit Gynecologic couch

2 units infant weighing scales

2 units sets of oxygen cylinders

5 packs of oxygen face masks

5 cartons of regular face masks

1 unit of automatic stretcher

6 pieces of drip stands

1 standard unit of ultrasound machine

20 liters of methylated spirit

Personal protective equipment collective

20 liters of dettol

1 standard unit of hospital screen

10 pairs of medical boots.

In addition were other non medical equipment which included

7 units standing fans

1 unit of 6.5KVA generator and

2units water dispenser and other items.

“We are on the same page with the government as it strives improve the health sector. While we pray for an end to the scourge of coronavirus, which has practically put everything on a standstill, we will contribute our quota to the ongoing fight to end it.

“We pray that just the way the virus appeared mysteriously, it would disappear mysteriously.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the minister, Dr. Ndaeyo thanked the church for always reaching out to the society.

“It would interest you to note that Dr. Paul and his wife, Dr. Becky, are both trained medical doctors, so, this gesture is dear to our heart because it came from trained medical doctors.

“We will not thank you enough. Just yesterday, you were at the FCTDA, where you donated preventive kits to us and today, we are here with to receive another kind donation from same source. On behalf of the Honourable Minister, we thank God and pray that God would always bless and keep you for us.”

Also speaking, the Madaki of Lugbe, Ayuba Hawai, thanked the church for the donation.

The monarch called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government to end the scourge of coronavirus ravaging the nation.

Mrs. Aisha Ramatu who is n-charge of the clinic on her part assured the clerics that the items would be judiciously used and maintained.

Dr. Mrs. Enenche in her speech, urged everyone to continue to maintain precautionary measures and advice by medical experts while the government and relevant agencies battle to end the menace.