Fred Ezeh
Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Phase 4, Kubwa, Abuja, last week, donated food items and other relief materials to the less privileged people in Kubwa as part of activities to mark the Easter celebration.
The items included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, toiletries, fruit juice, pampers, biscuits, baby milk, foodstuffs, shoes, clothes, Bibles and daily devotional book (Seeds of Destiny). They were distributed to patients at Kubwa General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital and Unity Clinic and Maternity. Children at the Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Ark of Refuge Orphanage, Kubwa Divine Orphanage were also reached with relief materials, even as hope of detainees at Police Area Command headquarters, Kubwa, were rekindled with words of life and assurance.
Pastor Great Olusegun Ayodele, who alongside his wife, Jane, led other church members to the visit, said such visit has become part of the church’s calendar especially at every festive time. He said it was also part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to humanity, particularly to its host community.
He prayed for the recipients
and enjoined them to renew their faith in God who is able and willing to set them free from all afflictions and restore their destiny. He told them that the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus is the bedrock of Christianity, which reconciled believers with God, hence the need to replicate such God’s love to humanity.
He enjoined the people to pray for Nigeria and also urged governments at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God knowing they will give account of their stewardship to the Lord Almighty. He also urged political leaders to be sensitive to the needs of citizens and also endeavour to provide dividends of democracy to alleviate sufferings of the people.
Other church members collectively prayed for the sustenance of democracy, peace and unity in Nigeria, and urged the populace to be patriotic in the onerous task of building a strong, virile, progressive and decent nation.
The beneficiaries could not hide their joy and appreciation, as they all prayed that God replenish the pocket of whoever that was involved in the procurement of the relief items. The detainees also promised that they would turn a new leaf if they are given a second chance and their freedom secured.
