Fred Ezeh

Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Phase 4, Kubwa, Abuja, last week, donated food items and other relief materials to the less privileged people in Kubwa as part of activities to mark the Easter celebration.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, toiletries, fruit juice, pampers, biscuits, baby milk, foodstuffs, shoes, clothes, Bibles and daily devotional book (Seeds of Destiny). They were distributed to patients at Kubwa General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital and Unity Clinic and Maternity. Children at the Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Ark of Refuge Orphanage, Kubwa Divine Orphanage were also reached with relief materials, even as hope of detainees at Police Area Command headquarters, Kubwa, were rekindled with words of life and assurance.

Pastor Great Olusegun Ayodele, who alongside his wife, Jane, led other church members to the visit, said such visit has become part of the church’s calendar especially at every festive time. He said it was also part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to humanity, particularly to its host community.

He prayed for the recipients