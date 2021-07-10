From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Social crusader, , Omoyele Sowore, has dragged the Department of State Services (DSS) and Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, to court over the detention of five protesters who were arrested at the Dunamis church headquarters in Abuja, last Sunday, for holding a symbolic protest.

Sowore said the protesters, Emmanuel Larry, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Gabriel, Ben Manasseh and Anene Udoka, attended a church service at the Dunamis church in Lugbe, Abuja, with T-shirts inscribed with “Buhari Must Go”.

He stated that since the event happened, , the detained young people have been denied access to their lawyers and close family members even when they have not committed any offence known to the laws of Nigeria.

Sowore maintained that the arrest and continued detention have no basis in law and a contravention of the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression, assembly and movement of the detainees as guaranteed under Sections 39, 40, 41, respectively, in the Nigerian Constitution and other international conventions and treaties to which Nigeria is a party.

He confirmed that a group of lawyers have filed for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the detained persons in a joint suit involving the DSS, which is holding them in its custody, DSS Director General and Pastor Paul Enenche.

He called on the DSS to immediately and unconditionally release the detained protesters, insisting that protests remain lawful and democratically permitted in Nigeria.

