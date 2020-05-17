Dunamis TV, the official television station of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, is now available on StarTimes.

According to David Zhang, CEO, StarTimes, television viewers across Africa will from now enjoy Dunamis’ religious programmes on DTT Channel 453 and DTH Channel 363. “With the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunamis TV channel will give StarTimes’ viewers an immersive ‘church at home’ experience with praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and other wholesome family programming from Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja,” he said.

Zhang added: “As a company, we believe that this new offering will enrich the lives of our customers, keeping them better informed with religious programming to cater for the different denominational groups and keeping them connected during these challenging times.”