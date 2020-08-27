Duo Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artists, Joshua Okunzuwa, also known as Maze and Godfrey Imhanwa with stage name Mxtreme have recently released their debut single entitled ‘Down South’ off their upcoming Extended Play(EP).

Both friends hail from Benin city, Edo State Nigeria. They veered into making music 13 years ago and now describe Afro EDM as their primary genre, while other genres are secondary.

Maze studied Computer Science in Benson Idahosa University while Mxtreme Studied Software Engineering in First City college University formerly known as KBU University.

Speaking about their creative process they said, “Our creative process is very flexible as inspiration or ideas can come in different forms randomly but the key factor is to always be around your creative devices to put ideas out quickly to life”.

Highlighting few artists they have worked with in the industry, they mentioned Crowd Kontroller, Ladipoe, Humble Smith, Iyanya, Chike, Solid keyz, billy the hit, Hustlin B and Toby Grey.

On what to expect the friends said “We are working on several EP’s and amazing content in the future with other great artists and we are excited for a global impact”.