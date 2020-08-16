Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has requested of the Federal Government to change its approach to the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Kaigama was, however, optimistic that a sincere change in approach in the fight against insecurity will herald durable solution to rising insecurity situation in Southern Kaduna and some parts of Nigeria which has led to loss of lives and destruction of communities.

Kaigama made the call in a Homily delivered at the priestly ordination of Reverends John Anaebo, Donald Jooji, Lucky Francis, Mark Ogueli, Anthony Adeh, Samson Emhokidi, and Valentine Nzekah, at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral on Sunday in Abuja.

The Cleric implored the maternal intercession of Our Lady assumed Body and Soul into heaven, so that Nigeria could have

security, lasting peace and to be able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “As we pray in this Mass, let us remember the families and individuals who have lost their loved ones in the recent guerrilla attacks in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the nation.

“We have had enough of these killings. Dialogue can resolve problems better than guns, bombs and arrows. We call on the Government at all levels to provide immediate and lasting security solutions.”

Kaigama enjoined the newly ordained priests to be instruments of peace, forgiveness and shepherd the flock of God that is entrusted to them, not looking for a reward but with a generous heart and to always be an example to the flock.

He added: “May we, the priests and religious people, receive the Grace to be genuine witnesses of Jesus, so that together with our Laity we will be a shining light in our world that is so much in need of God’s mercy. May God who has begun this good work in us, bring it to fulfillment.”