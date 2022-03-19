By Sunday Ani

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, the Baba Eto of Yorubaland, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival.

Chief Coker was accompanied on the visit by the Director, National Travel Bureau, Mrs. Ikilama Fibi.

Coker, who is on the board of the Kano Durbar Committee alongside the Emir, delivered a proposal to the royal father for the upgrade of the Durbar Festival.

He described the Durbar Festival as the largest procession of colourful horsemen in the world, insisting that its significance and intangible cultural heritage could not be overlooked. He told the monarch that the agency was looking forward to creating a digital Kano Durbar experience for the global audience.

“We will also synergise with local and international airlines to create tour packages, which will attract tourists and promote economic growth in Kano and North-West,” he said. He added that Kano State has enough cultural heritage that should be showcased to the world.

The NTDC boss also promised to ensure that the event was given all the attention it deserved, even as he commended the Emir for connecting with his people since he got into office few years back.