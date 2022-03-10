From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Court of Appeal, Kaduna Judicial division on Wednesday reserved judgement for extension of time by Applicants to appeal the ruling of the State High Court in the case of the demolition of Durbar hotel in Kaduna by the State governor, Nasir El-rufai and other agencies of the State government.

However, in one of their submissions, Counsels to Durbar hotel, Dr . R. O Atabo, (SAN) With Idakwoji R. I, Esq, said the Appellants/Applicants did not give cogent reason to appeal for extension of time on the matter having had such ample time within the prescribed period, but failed to do so.

The Respondent, therefore, submitted that the Court should dismiss the application of the Appellants for being incompetent and frivolous, with cost awarded in favour of the Respondent.

Durbar hotel is believed to be the property of the family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

When the matter came up at the Court of Appeal, kaduna on Wednesday for the Appellant/Applicant Motion for enlargement of time to appeal against the Ruling of Hon. Justice Balogun of the State High Court, the motion was heard by the justices of the Court of Appeal.

The written address of Applicants and the Respondent were adopted and Ruling has been reserved for a date to be communicated to the Counsels.

The Justices that heard the motion are M.A Owoade, A.Audi Wambai, Bitrus G. Sanga, A.M Talba and M.B Idris.