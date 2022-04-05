From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, ruled that nobody was misled when one of the parties in the case of Durbar Hotel Plc versus Kaduna State Government was referred to as Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) instead of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA).

Justice Hannatu Balogun in her ruling said, “It was a mistake in a name. Won’t every sane person say Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) is Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA)? The answer is Yes.”

She adjourned the case to July 5 for hearing.

Counsel to the state government, Mr. S S. Umaru, had in a previous sitting argued opposed the application because it was against a non-existent party.

Lead counsel to Durbar, Dr. Reuben Atabo, said his clients had earlier filed a motion for amendment of the name.