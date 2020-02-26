Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna high court was informed on Wednesday that state governor Nasir El-Rufai and other government agencies have complied with a court order asking them to keep off the demolished Durbar Hotel owned by the family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

The court had earlier adjourned to February 26 for the report on compliance with the court order by governor El-Rufai and government officials.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the management of Durbar Hotel, Mr Reuben Atabor, informed the court that: “We had a meeting in the office of the Attorney General of the State (AGS) yesterday (Tuesday). We have started talking in an amicable way.

“Two, your Lordship, the court order has been complied with. No more presence of government officials and its agencies on the property.

“We wish to request for another date to bring back progress report of settlement to the court”.

Responding, counsel to the state government, Mr Sanusi Usman, who is the Director of Litigation in the State Ministry of Justice, confirmed the information given by Mr Atabo, saying: “I agreed with the position of Mr Atabo.”

In this regard, the presiding Judge, Justice Hannatu Balogun, fixed April 7 to hear a progress report of settlement by the parties involved.

Recalled that the court had fixed February 11 to receive report whether or not Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other agents of the state government had complied with the court order, restraining them from demolishing and taking over the Durbar Hotel.

Usman had told the court that the state government had handed off the disputed hotel soon after the demolition and, as such, no government agency could be seen at the site.

He, however, said those found on the property were “scavengers who are there to see what they can get on the property.

“The presence of a large number of scavengers attracted security agencies who went there to keep the peace.”

It would be recalled that the high court had on January 21 restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel.