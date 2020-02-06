Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The crisis between Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai and the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha’s family over the disputed Durbar Hotel took another dimension as the governor has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the hotel, located along Gen. Muhammadu Buhari/Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis.

In a letter dated December 31, 2019, and addressed to Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, the governor said the property, believed to be owned by the late Gen. Abacha, was revoked for owing ground rent for a period of 19 years.

However, Muhammad Abacha said he received the letter on January 29, 2020 which was dispatched by

Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) on January 24, 2020 after the demolition of the hotel had been carried out.

The letter was jointly signed on January 3rd, 2020 by the governor and the Deed Registrar, Yusuf Muawiyah of the KADGIS.

El-Rufai, also accused the Abacha family of “violation of terms of grant; security and safety risk to people of Kaduna State.”

He further stated in the letter that, “in the light of the above, we are hereby notified that the said plot of land had thus been revoke in line with section 28 of the Land Used Act, 2004.

“And whereas the said Durbar Hotels Company Nigeria Ltd has/have failed to comply with the conditions of the grant, it has become necessary that the Certificate of Occupancy No. KD17789 be revoked.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power conferred upon me by the Land Use Act, CAP L5 Laws of the Federation, Nigeria 2004, I hereby revoke with effect from the 30th day of December, 2019, the Right of Occupancy over the above-mentioned plot.”

It would be recalled that a High Court in Kaduna presided by Justice Hannatu Balogun, had on January 21 restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel Plc.