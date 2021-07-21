From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has called for calm among residents of Ilorin over the suspension of the 2021 Durbar celebrations, saying security of lives and properties takes precedence over every other thing.

“We are aware of how important and significant the Durbar is to every son and daughter of Ilorin Emirate Enirate as it is our cultural heritage. So it is not unusual for expectant celebrants to feel unhappy when such event is put on hold,” the IEDPU said in a statement by its President Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman.

“It is however important to remember that security of lives and properties is the primary obligation of any government. We, therefore, call for understanding of what we know to be a tough decision of the government to suspend the 2021 Durbar on security grounds. We appeal to people not to read bad faith to the decision especially because the government has on its own contributed immensely to the preparation for this epochal cultural event.

“It is our prayer that Almighty Allah will spare our lives till another year for a bigger and more colorful edition of the Durbar.”

Citing security concerns based on a police intelligence report, the Kwara state government had on Tuesday night suspended the Durbar for year 2021.