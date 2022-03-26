UK-based Nigerian entertainer, Segun Olufowobi better known as Whytepatch, has hinted at plans to release his latest EP, Dust Off.

Whytepatch, who is the CEO of Afroposse Records, is popular across Europe for his dance tune, See You Dance ft. Andriah Arrindell, which peaked at No. 2 on the European dance chart.

The 7-track Dust-Off, which is due for release in April under the Afroposse label, tells the story of Whytepatch’s struggles in the music industry.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“My mission is to expose what I’m doing to the world, not to Nigeria alone, and bring it back to my roots. I want to let the world know that I have come a long way, 30 years plus, and that the journey is not smooth. I’ve been through ups and downs. And the mission, as part of the process, is to let people know that they shouldn’t give up. If you have a dream, follow that dream; don’t throw it by the wayside. Believe in yourself. That’s the mission.”

On what inspired most of the songs, he said Dust Off is more or less saying that, whatever hits me along the line, whatever obstacle comes my way, I’m going to stand up, dust it off and forge ahead. So, it’s all about positivity. That’s what my songs are about. Most of the songs on the EP are positive.”