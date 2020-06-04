Dutch club Heracles look set to lower their asking price of €6million for striker Cyriel Dessers because they need the cash.

Heracles’s director, Rob Toussaint, admitted his club need the cash they could get after the financial havoc caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“We are short by 30% in our budget. Income could be around €8.6 million and our expenses could come to €12 million,” he said.

The sale of Dessers could now ensure they do not run a deficit budget.

This could well be good news to Genk, whose valuation of the player is far short of Heracles six million price tag.