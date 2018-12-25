Apparently aware of the influence Petri wields as Dutch Ambassador, she appealed to him to salvage the situation in which the people have found themselves.

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

It was like a life time opportunity and the people of Ikarama and Kalaba communities in Okordia clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, made good use of it to tell their visitors from the Dutch Embassy in Nigeria their plight in the hands of oil companies operating in the neighbourhood.

Ambassador Robert Petri and Chelsey Buurman (Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Netherlands) have decided to visit some oil communities to get first hand report from the people who bear the brunt of the despoiling of the environment through oil exploration.

The paramount ruler of Kalaba community, Chief Francis Kolibo expressed happiness of the people in his opening remarkes.

“This is the first time we are receiving somebody like you in this community,” he said as he went ahead to highlight the many problems bedeviling the people ranging from oil spills to loss of farm products and the threat to their livelihood. He explained that an oil spill that occurred in neighbouring Ikarama community in June 2018 was brought to the Kalaba community due to the flood disaster and even after the Ministry of Environment were duly informed nothing concrete had been done.