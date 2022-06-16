Dutch great, Marco van Basten insists PSG star, Lionel Messi is not in the top three players of all time.

According to the former AC Milan striker, the former Barcelona star, who has won seven Ballon d’Ors, is not the game’s greatest.

“Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history,” he told France Football.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

“Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .