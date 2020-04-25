The 2019/20 Eredivisie season has been cancelled, meaning Dutch league leaders Ajax will miss out on the title.

On Tuesday, the Dutch government extended a ban on major events until September 1, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision has led the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs to conclude that the campaign cannot be completed.

A statement read: “The professional football board, after consulting clubs, players and coaches, and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to stop the 2019/20 competition and to allow the allocation of European club football seats based on the current league table.

“This is in accordance with UEFA guidelines. In relation to promotion and demotion, it has been decided not to promote and not to be demoted.”

It means there will be no champions for 2019/20, and no teams will be relegated from – or promoted to – the top flight.

The decision to cancel the season follow’s Uefa’s announcement of guidelines for clubs regarding potential routes to finish seasons, as well as how to decide both Champions League and Europa League qualification.