By Christian Agadibe

Dynamic Pageant has unveiled a reality TV show for models in Nigeria.

At stake in the competition tagged: ‘Dynamic Pageant Reality Show’ is a whopping N10 million cash, and other prizes including a car.

According to the organizers, the show is aimed at changing the face of modeling in Nigeria, as well as boost the strength, worth and quality of the up and coming ones, molding them into models beyond pageantry, and giving them exposure beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Executive Producer, Thierry Nzue, narrated how it all began: “Some years ago, I started a modeling company in Manchester, Dynamic City Models, which is the brainchild of this show. I found out that there’s a void of African models in Europe, not that they don’t exist but they are quite few, especially in the UK. So, I began asking questions, and in my quest, I found out that there is no platform that encourages Africans to become models. There are individuals who are interested, but there is no platform to encourage and support them. I did some research on how we can help fill this void, and we decided that we should create a reality show that the individuals will have to protect themselves, their strength, their worth, and their quality.”

He continued: “It is a new beginning, there is life after the show, and that is the one we are interested in, not the pageantry itself. The pageantry can get one, two or three people here and there, but after the pageantry what happens? We wanted a situation whereby we are not going to be the ones to choose. The public will see the worth of the girls. There will be a challenge between them from the time they walk into the residence where they will be staying, until the time the winner emerges. The show is not pageantry alone; it’s pageantry that will model you into a model. It is not just looking for that individual to do the catwalk, but molding somebody to become a professional model, which you or that individual will propagate beyond Nigeria’s shores.”

On his part, Project Manager, Anthony Adeola, stated: “What we decided to put out for the number one winner is N10 million with a brand new car, and obviously we have signed up contracts with Dynamic City Models in Manchester.

My own part is just to monitor and see that everything goes well from the process of entry down to the grand finale. Senator Florence Ita Giwa is going to be our matron on this project, and we have so many people coming up. There is not going to be any politics played underground. It’s about what people want, it’s about your vote.”