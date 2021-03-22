From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has cautioned institutions benefiting from its interventions from engaging in dysfunctional services which, it said, could affect effective services being rendered by the Fund.

TETFund Executive Secretary Prof Suleiman Bogoro made the remark in Abuja at a workshop organised by the Fund for nodal officers and directors of quality assurance of the 226 beneficiary institutions, with the theme: “Building skills for effective service delivery”.

Prof Bogoro, represented by the Director, Office of the Executive Secretary, TETFund, Uchendu Wogu, said the theme of the workshop was crafted on the premise of building skills for benefiting institutions.

He said the training equipped participants with skill-oriented ideas in the face of global competitiveness, adding that key objectives of building skills for effective service delivery was extensively delivered by experienced resource persons.

According to him, areas of interest in the training included quality assurance methods and enforcement in infrastructure and content abased interventions in the beneficiary institutions, as well as strategic planning, corporate objectives and call analysis; effective communication and efficient service delivery in the era of ICT, among others.

He asked the representatives of the institutions to inculcate efficient service delivery to ensure Nigerian higher institutions compete favourably with the best in the world.

Speaking on the expected outcome of the workshop, the National Coordinator of SERICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, expressed confidence that the training will enhance better management of processes and systems, and would be monitored to also measure compliance.

According to Akajemeli, when processes and systems are monitored to measure compliance, satisfaction and quality service delivery would also be assured.

She further stated that quality and honest feedbacks are expected from the beneficiary institutions at the end of the training, as well as better engagement between the institutions and the service providers in TETFund.