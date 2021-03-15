By Steve Agbota

Nigerian Ports Authority NPA has designated a total of 17 truck parks with capacity for over 3,500 trucks used for the haulage of various kinds of cargoes comprising imports and exports, fish, refrigerated containers and other flatbed trucks under its electronic call-up system also known as ETO.

NPA in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, Mallam Ibrahim Nasiru, said that as part of efforts to deepen the impact of Eto and make movement of trucks more seamless, it has after consultations with stakeholders arrived at the categorisation of truck parks as batching points for all trucks doing business at the ports.

According to the statement, transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation detailed above, would be unable to access the ports.

“Although, we have experienced teething problems as would be expected of innovations like this, the Authority is pleased that these issues are being tackled as they arise, and that steady progress is being made in the process,” it added.

However, the Authority is working with Nigerian Export Promotion Council to arrive at a more conducive environment for the operation of export cargo owners.

“The Authority wishes to state that truckers in this category should ensure they complete all documentations required by the Nigerian Customs Service, Terminal Operators and Shipping Lines before approaching the ports. Failure to complete the documentation will be met with denial of access into the ports.