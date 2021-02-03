By Simeon Mpamugoh

Port operator and chieftain of the Association of Maritime Trucks Owners (AMATO) Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun, has said that the planned launch of Eto app for truck drivers by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) will put an end to the problems of congestion at the ports.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Sun, Aroyewun said; “With this system in place, it means that operators in the maritime industry would be called by NPA through an eletronic medium and this would settle the problem of Apapa gridlock.

“But be that as it may, we still have issues with the shipping companies and the terminal operators. They’ll keep their containers on our trucks for months without receiving it and when you take it to their terminal, they tell you they are not receiving it, yet they are charging demurrage on the container.

“We want the government through the Shippers Council and the NPA to look into this area where the shipping companies and terminal operators rip Nigerians off. When that is resolved, I think the e-call up is the final nail in tackling myraid of problems in the port. We shall gladly support the process. We understand that NPA has given a deadline up to Q3 of 2021 for the implementation of the process and if that is done, the industry will be a lot better.”

He disagreed with the idea of the Lagos State Government setting up a special force on the Apapa gridlock and the Federal Ministry of Transportation equally setting up new traffic management after disbanding the presidential task team, to control and manage traffic on the port access road.

“The way it is now, is that Apapa-Tin Can access road is a Federal road. It is mainly under the purvey of the Federal Government. Even though the traffic is still going to have some effects in the state, it is not out of place if the State Government is involved. But to say that the State Government is taking charge is a bit of à very tall dream because the disbanded Presidential Task Team (PTT) had Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as members.

“There was no time they were trying to regulate things around the port that LASTMA was not directly involved. They have been at the forefront of such regulations, with the Nigerian Police Force providing security. So for Lagos State Government saying they are taking over traffic management at the port, which is what they have been doing is incomprehensible.”