Chiji14xchange, an e-commerce platform for cryptocurrencies and gift cards is set to launch an affiliate marketing system on its platform on Saturday 28th March 2020. This platform was created to allow trading experts and non-traders to earn passive income in the African Bitcoin market, especially in Nigeria.

While preparing for the official launch as scheduled, the Founder and CEO of Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke said that the affiliate marketing or referral marketing as some might call it, is one of the most powerful ways to generate income online. He said affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting another company’s product (or service).

You find a product, promote it to others, and earn a piece of the profit for each sale that you make. In other words, when you help another company generate sales, you get a cut,” he said, adding that it entails little or no risk at all.

“The best part is that you don’t have to spend the time and money to create your own products because someone else has already done the hard work. You can begin making money as an affiliate as soon as you have a place to recommend products, whether it’s a website you have, a podcast, or even on social media,

“Though affiliate marketing is a common term in the e-commerce industry but is yet to find its way into the cryptocurrency market and this could be attributed to the fluctuation in the value of various digital assets. Nonetheless, the affiliate system is coming in big into the bitcoin market and is ushered in by the Chiji14xchange platform. The initiative will change the bitcoin trading game and satiate the need to make a profit in the bitcoin market even without owning digital assets,” Odum said.

Chiji14xchange is said to be one of the most popular platforms to buy and sell bitcoin in Nigeria, with mobile apps available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Chiji14xchange is based in Nigeria and provides services across Africa.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and has since been operating under the Cooperate Affairs Commission, Allied and Matters Acts of 1990 under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.