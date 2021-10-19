Customs Area Controller of Area ll Command Onne Port, Auwal Mohammed, has enjoined newly promoted officers of the command to embrace technology and acquire more knowledge to perform better in the face of modernisation.

Speaking in Onne at the decoration ceremony of 115 newly promoted officers of the command, Mohammed said every officer should show interest in ongoing modernisation of the service operations through the e-customs project. He said using artificial intelligence for Customs purposes have proven to be time saving, helping in achieving accuracy, prevention of mistakes and increasing overall productivity

He charged the newly promoted officers of the command to see themselves as shining examples of an evolving modern Customs organisation that should be comparable with their peers across the globe. He urged them to acquaint themselves with all stages of modern Customs operations as the approved e-Customs project would require them to apply knowledge and skills at work.

“While you study the books of instructions, I enjoin you all to refresh yourselves or show interest in training and retraining in critical areas like scanner operation, image analysis, data capture, profiling and others. As you are aware already, modern Customs is knowledge driven and a good way to justify the confidence reposed on you by the board and management is to focus on developing your knowledge in these important areas of our function.

“This promotion will cause some of you to take superior responsibilities. Make it a point of duty to transfer knowledge to junior officers for ease of transition and seamlessness of our operations at all times.”

