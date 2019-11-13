Uche Usim, Abuja
The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali on Tues- day disclosed that the 2020 revenue target set for the Service by federal govern- ment stands at N1.679 tril- lion as encapsulated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework approved by the National Assembly.
Ali made the revelation in Abuja at the 2020 budget presentation to House of Representatives Committee on Customs.
According to him, the figure consists N1.5 trillion for federation revenue, while non-federation stands at N178.62 billion.
When compared to the 2019 revenue target, the 2020 figure is higher by N741.43 billion (44.17%).
The Customs boss said the 2020 budget leverages on Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools as a major driver in achieving the target, which he said was totally captured by the e-Customs project in line with the dictates of the World Customs Organization (WCO).
He said: “The Services strategy is anchored on com- puterization and other ICT tools for effective and efficient service delivery that guarantees robust revenue inflows to government coffers.
“The e-Customs project is a modernized electronic business system which enables the NCS to perform its statutory duty and security functions by efficient interconnection of all relevant trade ecosystem partners, agencies, regulators for effective trade facilitation and revenue generation.”
