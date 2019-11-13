The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali on Tues- day disclosed that the 2020 revenue target set for the Service by federal govern- ment stands at N1.679 tril- lion as encapsulated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework approved by the National Assembly.

Ali made the revelation in Abuja at the 2020 budget presentation to House of Representatives Committee on Customs.

According to him, the figure consists N1.5 trillion for federation revenue, while non-federation stands at N178.62 billion.