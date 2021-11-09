Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to accelerate justice administration and dispensation of justice by deploying Information Communication Technology (ICT), the Ogun state government has launched Case Management and Scheduling System.

Launching the digital platform on Tuesday inside the Ceremonial Court, Judiciary Complex, Abeokuta, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the system would enhance effectiveness and efficiency of justice administration system with data-driven technology-based initiatives.

The governor said, with the launch of the case management system, the state is the first state in the country to have a digitised judicial system.

The platform was put together in conjunction with the US Embassy in Nigeria, with technical support from Olaniwun Ajayi LP.

Abiodun described the system as a significant first step towards the automation of judicial processes in the state.

He said, for a start six judges of the state high court would be enrolled on the platform as a pilot test.

“This innovative platform which is being piloted with six judges of the Ogun State High Court will provide end-to-end digital case management tools to enable electronic management of cases to curb delays in the judicial process and promote convenience for both the judiciary and parties who come before the court.

“It is my belief that this will mark the beginning of a new era for improving the efficiency of justice administration and ultimately impact the ease of doing business for the benefit of Ogun State and the good people of this great state”, he stated.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu said, the case management and scheduling system would enable judges have access to the details of cases assigned to them at touch of a button from either their laptops or mobile phones.

She disclosed that the state judiciary had established and equipped a staff development centre for training of judges and other judicial staff in preparation of the digitisation of the judicial system.

“If all stakeholders key into the digitisation process and the automated case management/scheduling, it will no doubt remove unnecessary and frivolous delays hitherto experienced in the litigation process as it presently stands.

“When the judiciary is fully digitised, each judge will have access to his docket on his laptop/mobile phone.

“Digitisation will also aid quick dispensation of cases; it makes the job of the judges easier with the ripple effect of attracting investors to the state.” The Chief Judge said.

Speaking on behalf of members of the bar, the Chairman of the Sagamu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olufemi Adeniyi noted that the platform would give lawyers the hope of a new dawn in Ogun judicial system.

He, however, condemned attempts by the Federal government in using security agents to intimidate judges in the country, saying “the NBA has resolved to resist any action that will undermine judiciary in Nigeria”.

Adeniyi called for financial autonomy for the judiciary in the state, arguing that, it was not enough for the state to give administrative autonomy to the judiciary.

He insisted that, full digitisation of the judicial system can only be achieved through financial autonomy for judges which would also guarantee their welfare.

The Chief Judge and Attorney General of the state, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran in his address, disclosed that the state is currently developing forensic laboratories at the state police command headquarters in Eleweran and the Tech Hub, both in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, the laboratories when completed would carry out finger print analyses, ballistic tests, digital evidence extraction and document examination, among others.