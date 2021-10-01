By our reporters

Ahead of the planned launch of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Nigerians from all walks have been talking about their plans towards the use of the currency to make a success of the scheme. While some are insisting on full proof security and protection of transactions from fraudsters and hackers, others say they would adopt “Wait & See” attitude.

Consequently, a cross section of those who spoke to Daily Sun called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to do a thorough job with the currency to ensure it serves the purpose intended for the business community.

For the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Almona, the CBN should work towards achieving cybersecurity and protecting transactions from fraudsters and hackers. According to her, if this is done, Nigeria‘s quest to be a big player in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA) will be easily achieved.

Her words:

Digital transformation is a journey, not a one-off. And as digital transformation is evolving across the globe, Nigeria cannot afford to lag and do catch up later. We only advise on international best practices well domesticated to fit our local economic realities. Regulation, case study analysis, and supervision are critical. With the proposed international financial centre, Nigeria seeking to be a big player in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA), the emergence of special economic zones, and several other intercontinental trade agreements, a digital currency is likely needed to play a facilitation role for trade and exchange.

It is imperative that digital platforms needed to be well supported and regulated to reduce cybercrimes. Since innovative digital solutions will continue to dominate the way business is done across the globe, Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind in the scheme of things. It is however important that strict regulation according to best practices are put in place.

But for Mr Chizaram Ibe, “wait & see” is the way to go for now.

“I have read about the e-naira on the pages of the newspapers and we have been told that it will enhance payment and business transactions. So, we are waiting for its launch on October 1.”

For his part, Peter Ifeoluwa: Internet transactions are on the increase. I don’t understand the e-naira stuff. When it begins operation we will key in.

Chizobar Eze, who also commented on the issue noted that the proposed eNaira, issued by the CBN as a legal tender, is the digital form of the Naira and will be used just like cash. He opined that the awareness and sensitisation on the eNaira to the public, especially bank customers is very poor, and so the CBN didn’t do well enough in the area of creating awareness and sensitisation.

However, he argued that the eNaira would open up new markets for digital currency users and financial institutions to increase their customers’ base and to add value to account owners.

According to him, when it comes to businesses, e-Naira promises to help customers pay for their services with ease and help reduce bulk cash handling.

“My fear is that our available infrastructure put in place to make this new platform work seamlessly is not there?

How long will it take to resolve failed transactions?

This is why I said CBN has failed in the area of creating awareness and sensitisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, an economist, Mr. Jide Sholanke, said the e- naira would help the digitisation of the payment and banking system in Nigeria. He added that the purpose of the e-Naira is not totally different from what is currently obtainable in digital payment platforms in the country.

According to him, the e-Naira will drastically reduce the cost of moving cash around and also reduce the risk inherent in doing so.

“The CBN needs to do more sensitisation on the operationalisation of the digital currency. My question to the CBN would be at what point would the e-Naira be convertible to the physical naira? The e- Naira is a welcome development in Nigeria if well regulated to guard against a free fall in value in terms of other country’s currency,” he said.

A bank customer, Jude Ike, said there is no much different in the eNaira compared to other e-banking platforms currently operating by commercial banks in the country.

“What I expect CBN to do is to work out modalities on how our Naira will appreciate so that dollars rate can as well come down to make things easy for Nigerians. What is eNaira that the CBN is talking about when our Naira does not have value? What is eNaira when our Naira can’t even compete with other neigbouring countries’ currency?”

According to Mr. Chinonso Mbilitem, who was analysing what the motive behind the e–Naira may be Nigeria’s effort at creating its own cryptocurrency like other nations of the World. “It’s basically electronic naira, a digital form of the Nigerian currency, and has to run with block chain technology. It’s a good step by CBN to further the cashless economy it is driving. e-Naira will ease financial transactions, and ensure security of funds, which will likely be the most important benefit, though the security of funds is the sole responsibility of the individual owner of the fund.

Transacting business with e-naira will be easy with time but relevant authorities need to sensitise the public on its benefits and the way to use it. When they are educated enough on how to use it, they will use it. It may take a long time but people will eventually understand and begin to use it.

I think the goal in bringing out the e-naira is to reduce the physical cash in circulation and this will mitigate inflation and deflation because it will control tothe inflow and outflow of cash in the economy. For instance, if government needs money to carry out developmental projects and it can’t get enough money, it can instruct CBN to print more money and as this gets into the economy, it reduces the value of the naira against other currencies. When that happens, the prices of things begin to go high and that is when inflation sets in. So the e-naira will help regulate these things. A lot of things can be regulated and even corruption can drop.”

Another bank customer, Chioma Kanu, said: I don’t know anything about the e-naira for now. I doubt know if the use of the e-naira will be effective for now. It will definitely be a gradual process because since it’s just going to be newly launched, it’s not everybody that will master it in the meantime.”

Kanu seems to have a soul mate in Uloma Stella who said: “I am still in the dark as to how the e-Naira will work and even as you have explained how and what it is all about, I do not still get it. I still think that this should have been well thought out first by the CBN and then disseminated to Nigerians. Well I don’t have much to say..I will rather wait to see how it is done before jumping into it.”

Agbodike Nnamdi wants the CBN to tell banks “who in turn should teach us well enough before we jump into it (e-Naira train). That’s my take.”

However, a cross section of bank customers interviewed from the Labour Movementclaimed that they were oblivious of what the proposed eNaira is all about.

Mr. Toba Oyinloye, a labour journalist said he has no idea and could not transact on the platform. “I don’t know anything about it. I have not heard not read any information concerning it. How can they be launching a product without first sensitising the general public on its modus operandi ” He queried. He however, said that he read something from one of the commercial banks mail in relation to some emoney, but the information provided was quite vague.

Ngozi Madu also shared the same view with Oyinloye and lambasted the CBN over some of its policies in relation to forex most especially for the real sector of the economy.

