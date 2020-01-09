The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it had so far registered 2,000 migrants in the state in the ongoing nationwide e-registration exercise.

The NIS Spokesman, Mr Bala Abdullahi, told newsmen in Dutse on Thursday that the registration was for migrants who had stayed in the country beyond 90 days.

“The aim of the exercise is to have a comprehensive and reliable record/database of migrants resident in Nigeria.

“Its objective is to, among others, register all regular and irregular migrants residents in Nigeria,“ he said.

According to Abdullahi, the data collected will be shared among other security agencies online in real-time.

He further explained that all private organisations and other employers of labour across the state were asked to direct foreigners working under them to participate in the exercise.

The NIS spokesman said that the exercise was for persons who had attained the age of 18 and who are not citizens of Nigeria but intend to reside in the country for a period exceeding 90 days.

In his remarks, the Secretary of Association of Nigeriens residing in Dutse, Malam Tanimu Ishak, said that the association worked in collaboration with NIS in the state to ensure successful registration of all Nigeriens residing in the state. (NAN)