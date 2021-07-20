From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As more Nigerians question the legality of the amendment of the Electoral Act on electronic transfer of election results by the National Assembly, the National of Association of Seadogs(Pyrates Confraternity) has ask President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold his assent to the bill once it gets to his office.

NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in statement titled” Democracy and the National Assembly’s perfidy” said the action of the federal lawmakers in rejecting electronic transmission of results was against the grain of the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

“The National Assembly by this singular act has stripped INEC of its powers to superintend over transparent elections. It has, in one fell swoop, unduly arrogated powers to itself and NCC to ambush INEC, rein it in, and stifle genuine efforts at improving the nation’s electoral fortunes.

“It is both interesting and reassuring to note that, in the light of this latest dubious shenanigans by the legislative arm of government, INEC through its National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye has once again, and for the umpteenth time, reiterated the electoral umpire’s preparedness for the deployment of electronic transmission of election results, after having tested the process in remote areas during the 2020 Edo governorship election.”

“We call on members of the ruling party in the National Assembly to immediately rescind this retrogressive decision, and desist from giving the impression that it is averse to free, fair and credible elections.”

