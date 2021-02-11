Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the collection of fares on the Ikorodu-TBS Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles using the new Cowry card was the initiative of Primero Transport Services Limited, the firm has explained that the payment system is entirely a Lagos State Government scheme.

The clarification was made by the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services {operator of the Ikorodu to TBS BRT corridor}, Mr. Fola Tinubu, in response to an inquiry by our reporter on the cashless fare payment which took effect on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) had the previous week announced that fare collection on bus services provided by Primero Transport Services Limited, would be “through the use of the Lagos State Travel card known as Cowry card,” which was already in use on the Oshodi to Abule-Egba BRT system.

However, commenting on the development, Tinubu disclosed that his office, bus crews and terminal officers, have been receiving inquiries on the change in fare collection system.

“I will like to point out that Cowry card is not a Primero card, but a Lagos State Government card. You will be able to use the card on any LASG-regulated bus anywhere in Lagos. You will also be able to use the card on ferries and eventually on the trains once they come into operation,” the Primero MD remarked..

He further explained that the idea behind the initiative by the Lagos State Government is to have one single card that can be used on all transport modes, stressing “the LASG is in full control of Cowry card.”

Giving the directive for the use of Cowry card to commence on the Ikorodu-TBS Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route on February 1, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, explained that it had become necessary following the launch of the expanded e-ticketing system by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in August 2020.

She said the use of the card “had become imperative in order to reduce cash transactions in transport operation in order to protect stakeholders’ investment in the transport sector.”

LAMATA is the authority superintends the activities of all regulated transport operators in the state, including Primero.