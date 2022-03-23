Subscribers to National Telecommunication Company, Globacom will henceforth enjoy up to 10 per cent bonus airtime on recharges made on E-Top Up channels.

According a Globacom statement on Tuesday in Lagos, “This tantalising offer is in line with our commitment to offer unlimited opportunities to Nigerians. We firmly believe it will enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers as we give them up to 10 per cent more airtime to make unlimited calls. Furthermore, the bonus can be used to call other networks”. The company which explained that all new and existing prepaid customers on the Glo network can enjoy up to 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically added that,” Customers would receive the 10 per cent Bonus Airtime instantly when they recharge via electronic channels such as Glo café, *777#, *805#, Bank & Other USSD Codes, eCommerce & Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, ATMs, Gloworld outlets, Glo E-Top Up Retailers and POS.

Glo Customers, according to the company will continue to enjoy the Glo Top-Up services which gives opportunity to them to recharge lines, and that of friends and family members conveniently with values from One Naira (N1.00) to Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) in a single transaction, without a PIN from scratching a recharge card.

It added that a Special Code is not required to recharge in order to enjoy the extra 10per cent bonus on all Glo E-Top Up recharges, adding that, “All that is required is to Recharge via any E-Top up channel and the customer will get the bonus instantly”.