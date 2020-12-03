As part of strategies to giving its customers greater value during the upcoming festive season, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications network, Globacom, has announced that all its prepaid subscribers can now enjoy 10 per cent bonus airtime when they recharge electronically, using Glo E-Top up service.

Announcing the offer, the Company said that all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above will attract a 10 per cent bonus airtime in addition to the originally purchased value by the customer. The bonus offer is set to run throughout the year-end festive season.

Glo E-Top up service offers flexibility and convenience to customers by allowing them to recharge their Glo lines or those of family and friends without scratching any card or requiring a PIN.

“Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialing *777#, or use the USSD codes, ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms, PoS terminals of their banks and financial institutions. For those who do not have a bank account, they can visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet, or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy the 10 per cent bonus airtime or purchase airtime of any value from N1.00 to N500,000 per transaction.” the operator explained. Globacom further added, “The bonus airtime is valid for 7 days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria. Subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialing #122#. They will also receive an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward”. Globacom said that, as the leading telecommunications network in Nigeria, it is committed to delighting customers with even more exciting offers.