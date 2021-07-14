Some people believe that an individual with cancer would die but organisers of Ellen Adeyinka Anjorin Cancer Foundation ( EAACF) has enlightened Nigerians that cancer is not a death sentence. If they are screened and diagnosed with the disease and the individual goes to a good cancer centre for treatment, he/she would overcome it.

Mr Anjorin Olusegun, founder Ellen Adeyinka Anjorin Cancer Foundation

( EAACF) made this known during the Second Annual Memorial Cancer Awareness Lecture which held in Lagos yesterday.

Anjorin a medical researcher said “ I started this initiative because of what happened to my wife when she was sick. She was diagnosed with cancer of the colon and was undergoing chemotherapy, the situation became worse. We thought she would overcome it but unfortunately, we lost her.

According to the founder, “ After looking at the problems and all the things we experienced, I felt that people need to be educated about cancer especially prevention of cancer.

Anjorin further stated that “ I have been to some cancer centres abroad when my wife was sick and I believe there should be a world class cancer centre in Nigeria and that is the aim of the foundation.

Anjorin enjoined individuals, corporate organisations to partner with EAACF to make this dream a reality.”

“ Apart from those who may have cancer by genetic composition, people with good diet will not have cancer.” He concludes.

Keynote speaker, Dr Omolola Salako, Consultant, Clinical Oncologist/lecturer College of Medicine, University of Lagos and founder Sebeccly Cancer Care and Oncopadi Tech Limited, in her lecture titled Cancer Treatment with the focus on Chemotherapy: the Pros and Cons said Chemotherapy is an effective treatment option in the life of a cancer patient. People who are diagnosed with cancer should be treated in specialist cancer centre that have the facility with trained manpower to administer such treatment.

“ Chemotherapy also has side effects and this has caused a lot of fear in the minds of people. When cancer patients visit cancer specialists, the fear can greatly be reduced.

The medical doctor emphasised that there should be more awareness on cancer treatment because sometimes the common man doesn’t know which cancer specialist hospital to for treatment. When they are not referred to the right specialist hospital, they will not know until it is too late.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.