The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, says each High Court in the state handles no fewer than 500 civil and criminal cases.

Abimbola stated this on Wednesday in Ibadan during his official visit to the Nigeria Correctional Service facility at Agodi, Ibadan, on his decongestion drive.

The chief judge further said that the magistrate courts in the state also handle at least 300 cases each.

He said many factors contribute to the delay in speedy dispensation of justice in Nigeria, adding that it was not the fault of the judicial officers that cases were being delayed.

“The court in the state is overburdened with cases.

“We are going to address those things that contribute to the delay of trial and reduce congestion in correctional centres,”Abimbola said.

The chief judge said that the judiciary was trying to initiate reforms that would fast track completion of trial in line with due process of law.

He said that some special courts would also be created that would constantly visit the correctional centres to decongest them.(NAN)