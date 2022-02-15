From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has claimed that the commendable performance of the Super Eagles at the 2021 Cameroon Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) has vindicated the federation and Nigerians on the sack of German tactician and the former technical adviser, Gernot Rohr.

General Secretary of the football governing body, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, made the claims in an exclusive chat with SportingSun in Abuja.

He said that the sack did not give him a sleepless night because the federation was very much aware that Nigeria has a competent replacement in the person of Austin Eguavoen.

Asked if it was easy to manage the sack of Rohr, the football federation’s Chief scribe said: “It was not actually easy, but I can confidently claim that it did not give me a sleepless night.”

“It was not easy, especially listening to people accuse the federation of taking such action at the wrong time because it will be counterproductive to the team. The good thing is that the team’s outing has proved them wrong.

“It did not give me sleepless nights because I believe that the person we put there is competent enough to deliver. He is a very experienced hand capable of doing what any coach could do and he has done that,” he claimed.