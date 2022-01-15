Super Eagles of Nigeria has defeated the Sudanese natonal team 3-1 in their ongoing Africa Cup of Nations encounter against in Cameroon.

Samuel Chukwueze’s goal put Nigeria ahead three minutes into the game through an assist from Moses Simon.

At the 45th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi’s header gave the Super Eagles their second goal.

Nigeria and Sudan are meeting for the third time at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it’s their first encounter at the tournament for 46 years.

Sudan won the first match 4-0 in the 1963 group phase whilst Nigeria won the second 1-0 in 1976.

Nigeria have won 10 of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.