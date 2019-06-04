Two players on the books of Premier League clubs have joined the Super Eagles get-together in Asaba, bringing the total number of players in camp to twenty, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Chelsea central defender Kenneth Omeruo are the latest players to arrive at the Golden Tulip Hotel, where the players and coaching staff will be accommodated until Sunday, June 9.

Abdullahi Shehu, William Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi are yet to report for international duty.

Musa and Shehu have both arrived in the country but have been given few days off to complete their month-long fasting, while Iwobi has not yet showed up due to Arsenal’s involvement in the Europa League final against Chelsea last Wednesday.

Nigeria will train in Asaba for five days before a friendly game against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

Two players including at least striker will be axed from the provisional squad before the Super Eagles’ trip to Ismailia on Sunday.